Kylie Jenner Rocks Nude Crop Top & Matching Underwear To Promote Her ‘Yummy’ Lip Gloss: Photo

Kylie Jenner, 25, celebrated the launch of her new lip gloss shades on Jul. 31 with a sexy new Instagram post! The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her account to share a new photo from her latest lip gloss campaign and wowed in an entirely nude outfit. She rocked a sequined crop top and matching high-waisted underwear for the snapshot. Kylie put on her best smize and effortlessly pulled off the “wet hairstyle” look.

“ask and you shall receive 3 yummy new award winning [sic] GLOSS DRIP shades dropping August 8th,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. Soon after The Kardashians star shared the sizzling photo with her nearly 400 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to gush over her look. “Kylie you look stunning!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “omg gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, a few of her admirers couldn’t help but praise Kylie for her lip glosses. “SO EXCITED FOR THESE THESE ARE MY FAVVV [sic],” a third fan wrote, while a fourth agreed and gushed, “I BEEN USING THR [sic] NEW HIGH GLOSSES IN ALL MY NEW REELS!” Kylie launched her Gloss Drip lip glosses in Jul. 2022 with four shades including: Match My Energy, Besitos, Stop Staring, and Underestimated. Although it’s unclear what the three new shades will be named, they include a peach gloss, a baby pink gloss, and a deep-pink option.

Aside from her work in the beauty industry, the youngest Kar-Jenner siblings recently made headlines after the finale of her family’s Hulu series aired on Jul. 27. During the episode, Kylie opened up to her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, about having plastic surgery in her late teens (watch video above). The mother-of-two explained that she would suggest others wait until after they have kids to have their breasts done. “I got my breasts done before Stormi — within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” she said during the episode.

“They were still healing [when I got pregnant]. I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect everything,” Kylie went on to add. “So I just wish, obviously, that I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend to anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.” She also expressed her fears about her five-year-old daughter possibly one day wanting to have cosmetic procedures done. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” the proud momma told Stassie.. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all over again. I wouldn’t touch anything.”