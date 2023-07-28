Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard ‘Kicked Out’ Of Boston Airport After Camping Out In Front Of Gate

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, but that didn’t keep them from getting “stranded” at Boston’s Logan International Airport this week. On Wednesday, July 26, Kristen, 42, revealed on her Instagram Story that she and her family made a makeshift hotel room between the gate seats at the airport to wait out an hours-long delay. “Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays,” the Good Place actress wrote on her Story alongside a photo of several friends and family members hunkered down at the gate, per the New York Post. She also posted a photo of herself brushing her teeth at the airport and wrote, “We made quite a home here.”

In an Instagram video Dax, 48, posted (seen above), he revealed he and Kristen spent nearly $600 on blankets and pillows for their surprise stay at the airport. However, he joked that he was “ahead” because he bought just one toothbrush for the whole family to share, which saved him a good $7. After making themselves comfy at the airport, though, Dax revealed their flight got “kicked” to the next day, and Kristen said they were “kicked out” of the airport.

Unfortunately, the actors said they were unable to find a single hotel room in the greater Boston area. Kristen and the Armchair Expert podcast host proved that it pays off to network, though, because they finally found an attic to stay in. “Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 am!!!!!!” Kristen wrote on her Instagram Story with a picture of the attic. The mother of two said her family was even able to enjoy a hike with their hosts and a bunch of cute dogs the following morning, per Page Six.

Kristen Bell shares photo of Idaho dinner party with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Jake Tapper and Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/fUzbTZ6tW5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

It’s not clear what Dax and Kristen were up to in Boston, but earlier in the month, they made headlines after Kristen posted a star-studded picture from an outdoor dinner they attended while they vacationed in Swan Valley, Idaho at Jimmy Kimmel‘s fishing ranch. The July 7 picture, which can be seen above, included Jimmy Fallon, former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Ozark star Jason Bateman, Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott, comedian John Mulaney, model Olivia Munn, and more.

It’s certainly been an adventurous few weeks for Kristen, Dax, and their kids, and hopefully, they’re now cozy in their own beds — with their $600 worth of airport blankets, that is!