Kristen Bell Posts Rare Family Photo With Dax Shephard & Their Daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, On Vacation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard were all smiles as they posed for a rare snap with their adorable daughters for a day of family fun.

Dax Shepard, 46, and Kristen Bell, 41, are a famously private couple who have always kept their daughters out of the spotlight. However, the Gossip Girl star took to Instagram on August 13 to share a rare pic with Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, while on vacation. “Family day,” she captioned a photo, which showed the group of four standing by a pool. Kristen stunned in a black and white striped set, featuring high waisted shorts and a button down, which she paired with a black bikini top.

A shirtless Dax put his ripped physique on display, wearing nothing but a pair of black swimming trunks and wrapped his arm around Delta. While both girls’ faces were covered by emojis, elder sister Lincoln was serving some sass with her arms crossed, while rocking a burnt orange striped sweater. The family pic comes a few days after the couple were interrupted by one of their daughters on live TV.

Kristen and Dax were live on air with Today‘s Al Roker when there was a gentle knock heard at the door. “We’ve got a child at the door,” Kristen said, as her husband chimed in, “Even though they know they can’t come up here.” She then stepped away to speak to her mini-me, before returning to the interview to recount her interaction.

“‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news,’” the actor said she explained to her daughter. “And she said, ‘OK.’ … This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday. It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”

The pair didn’t reveal which of their daughters caused the funny intrusion, which comes as no surprise given they’ve always tried to protect their kids from the public eye. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye,” Kristen shared with Romper in 2020, of photographers snapping pics of her kids without consent. “I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”