Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos of Her Two Daughters With Dax Shepard On Family Vacay

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying a road trip with their daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, and Kristen used the opportunity to share a rare glimpse of her family life. In the first snapshot of a photo carousel shared by The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window actress, 42, on Aug. 16, she proudly stood with Dax, 47, and their kids in front of the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho. As always, she placed a sticker over her daughters’ faces to ensure their privacy, but the photo was adorable regardless.

In the photo, Lincoln donned a tie-dye swimsuit and a blue life jacket while her younger sister rocked cheetah print shorts and a green tee under a blue life vest. Meanwhile, Kristen smiled wide wearing distressed blue jeans, a tie-dye top, and a straw hat, and held Lincoln’s right arm. Dax also grinned as he stood next to Kristen and behind Delta wearing a gray t-shirt with a motorcycle printed on it and a tan and white trucker hat.

The second photo in the carousel showed Dax helping Delta climb up a rocky waterfall, while a third depicted Kristen and one of her daughters smiling down at a lizard she held in her hand. Other fun snapshots showed the family horseback riding, swimming, and whitewater rafting. The final photo showed a festive dinner gathering of more than two dozen people that Kristen and Dax attended, which included other stars such as actor Jason Bateman and pro golfer Adam Scott. Kristen, Dax, and their kids seemingly stayed with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney for this portion of their trip, as Kristen shouted them out as the “best hosts in the biz” in her caption.

Dax also partook in posting pictures from the family getaway. On Aug. 14, the Parenthood alum shared a carousel of photos from his waterfall climb with Delta as well as a mountainous view from the road and a picture of the family RV. “Heaven isn’t a place on Earth, but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of,” he captioned the carousel.

Then, on Aug. 16, he shared an adorable snap of him dipping Kristen and kissing her in front of a river at sunset. He also included pictures from a stop at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, pictures of him swimming and boating, and more views of the RV, which he named Big Brown. “Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise,” he wrote alongside the photos. “Dearest Summer, please never end,” he added.

The family trip certainly looked special, and the rare glimpse of the famous couple’s kids was certainly special for fans. Kristen and Dax have made a huge effort in keeping their kids away from the spotlight, which Kristen spoke about in a 2020 interview. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye,” she explained to Romper. “I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”