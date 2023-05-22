Nick Jonas Reveals A ‘Tragic’ Duet With Kelsea Ballerini Put Him ‘In Therapy’

Nick Jonas, 30, spoke out about a performance he wasn’t happy with, during a joint interview with his brothers, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. The singer talked about his duet performance of “Peter Pan” with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards and admitted he thought it was his “worst moment” on stage because of a note he missed, which can be seen below. He mentioned the incident after a discussion about how he forgot words during a Cole Porter tribute.

“Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV,” said Nick. “In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.”

The performance received mixed reviews online and some reposted the moment Nick was referring to with comments of criticism. It all happened when he was about to release his second solo album, Last Year Was Complicated. Kelsea released her debut album, The First Time, which featured “Peter Pan,” the year before.

“Kelsea and I had a couple performances together, and this was one of them,” Nick continued. “I come out for my thing. I rehearsed it a million times. I’m feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that’s going to be problematic.”