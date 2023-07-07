Kristen Bell Shares Photo From Epic Dinner Party Packed With A-List Celebrities

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have some friends in high places! The pair were spotted at a star-studded gathering this week at Jimmy Kimmel‘s Idaho home in a photo the 42-year-old actress posted on Instagram on Friday, July 7. Some of the most famous folks in entertainment were invited to the outdoor dinner, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Ozark star Jason Bateman, Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott, comedian John Mulaney, and his girlfriend, model Olivia Munn. Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, was also present for the shindig, as well as CNN journalist Jake Tapper and YouTuber Mark Rober. Check out the epic photo in the third slide of the below carousel.

Fans could not believe how many icons were in the photo, and they flocked to the comment section to express their genuine relations. “Holy crap thats a table of legends,” one of Kristen’s followers wrote. “Jennifer Aniston & Kristen bell at the same table… I’ve DIED and gone to heaven,” a second fan gushed. A third admirer chimed in, “Going seat by seat at that dinner was just the gift that kept on giving lol.”

As mentioned above, the gathering of celebrities was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, 55, at his mountainside resort, which is named South Fork Lodge. The lodge is best known for its world-class fly fishing and is situated on the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho, per its website. The lodge offers spaces for corporate retreats and even has an exclusive campsite, plus a newly-renovated lounge. It also offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for guests. Its accommodation packages start at $3,495 for a three-night stay for one person.

Kristen’s post from the A-list event also included family photos with Dax, 48, and their girls, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9. One pic showed Dax and Kristen — who have been married for a decade — throwing up some peace signs with one of their girls, while another showed Dax holding their other child in his arms at dusk. The first photo in the slide depicted Dax giving Kristen a kiss on the head as they posed for a selfie. It appears that Kristen and Dax plan to stay in Idaho for a full vacation, as the Frozen actress captioned the post, “Idaho, chapter 1.”

Kristen and Dax seem to be having a jet-set summer. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star last shared snapshots from her and Dax’s Brooklyn adventures in June. Seen above, the carousel from their trip showed them cuddling up to one another on a rooftop bar, enjoying some pub food, and taking in city views.