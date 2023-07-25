Offset Addresses ‘Drama’ With Cardi B In Spoof Of Infamous 1988 James Brown Interview: Watch

Was Cardi B and Offset‘s feud all for PR? Offset addressed the rumored drama between him and his wife of six years in his July 24 post to Instagram, which promoted his new single coming out this Friday, July 28. In the teaser video, the 31-year-old rapper parodied James Brown‘s eyebrow-raising 1988 interview with CNN, in which he did all but answered any of the interviewer’s questions after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. And on top of releasing a comical teaser, Offset hired Jamie Lee Curtis to play the interviewer.

“Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B,” Jamie, 64, stated in a serious tone at the top of the video. In response, Offset, dressed in what appears to be a 1970s-inspired outfit, simply let out a long laugh. “OK, you’re not going to answer my f****** question are you?” Jamie asked, clearly annoyed. “There’s no problems,” he finally replied. Jamie, however, wasn’t buying it. “She seems… upset, Offset,” she argued.

View Related Gallery Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl *EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B, rapper, shines in a yellow dress with her adorable kids and her mother at Cipriani Downtown. She even later posted on Instagram, "'I Birth My Best Friends" Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I’m out on love,” the former Migos rapper added. He then started singing. “Alone from night to fight, you find me!” he belted out with a smile on his face. “Let’s talk about some music,” he concluded. Finally, a black screen with “July 28” written on it appeared. “Let’s talk about some music! FRIDAY!” Offset captioned the hilarious clip.

Cardi B, 30, seemed happy with the video, as she shared it to her Instagram Story. “Lmaaaoooooooo….I can’t wait!!!” she wrote alongside the video.

The video addressing Offset and Cardi B’s alleged beef came weeks after the couple seemingly went after each other on social media. First, Offset took to his Instagram Story to accuse the mother of his two children of sleeping with another man. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker quickly hopped on Twitter to shut down his claims with a voice memo. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” Cardi began, singing her words. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Cardi then asked her fans to ignore the “Annihilate” singer. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to that country man,” she demanded. “That motherf*****’s spiraling and thinking s***. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes motherf****** forget I’m Cardi B,” she continued. “If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The drama didn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Cardi has accused Offset of being unfaithful several times, and even filed for divorce in 2020. Time will tell if their alleged feud was all for show.

In the meantime, Offset’s fans and celebrity friends seemed super impressed with his teaser video. “Yoooooooooo!!!” Ludacris wrote with several laughing emojis. “let’s goooooo,” singer Chloe Bailey added with multiple laughing emojis. 2 Chainz, meanwhile, commented with several laughing and clapping emojis.