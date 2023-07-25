Justin Theroux Bikes In A Shirt With Ex Jennifer Aniston’s Pal Selena Gomez’s Face On It

Justin Theroux, 51, is clearly a Selena Gomez, 31, fan! While the Hollywood heartthrob was riding his bike in New York City on Jul. 25, he rocked a black muscle t-shirt with the cast of Spring Breakers on it. He completed his casual on-the-go look with a pair of green cargo pants, white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and oversized sunglasses. Justin packed light with a black backpack on his back and a convenience store bag in tow.

The full cast that was featured on his shirt not only included the 31-year-old pop sensation, but also Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens, and former actress Rachel Korine. Spring Breakers premiered in Mar. 2013 and also starred James Franco, 45. Although it’s unclear why Justin rocked the movie shirt, he did make it clear that he is a Selena stan with his fashion choice that day!

Soon after the photo of the 51-year-old landed on Twitter, one of Selena’s fans was quick to react to seeing Justin rock the shirt. “Spring break movie ! No biggie,” they quipped. Although the Mulholland Drive star showed his appreciation for the 2013 film while out in the Big Apple, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock as he and Selena are actually friends IRL. In 2018, the “Wolves” hitmaker was spotted out in NYC with Justin, actor Paul Rudd, and actress Rooney Mara, per PEOPLE.

Not only is Justin’s friend with Selena, but the Disney Channel alum is the mutual friend between Justin and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, 54. During a 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, both Selena and the Friends alum sat down and gushed over each other while the brunette beauty promoted her Rare album. At the time, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that she first met Jennifer in a bathroom. “You were fine. You were everything that I wanted,” Selena told the iconic actress at the time.

Aside from Jennifer and Selena’s friendship, Justin recently spoke about his ex during a rare interview with Esquire in May. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he said at the time. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen.” The White House Plumbers star and Jen were married from 2015 until their 2018 divorce. Prior to that, she was married to fellow A-lister Brad Pitt, 59, from 2000 until 2005.