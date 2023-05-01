Justin Theroux Makes Rare Comments About Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Dinner Date

Though it’s pretty clear Justin Theroux and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are on extremely good terms, the Wanderlust actor, 51, doesn’t want to talk about it. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told Esquire for an interview published May 1, 2023. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen.”

Justin went on to discuss how a public relationship can be difficult. “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance,” the star of HBO’s White House Plumbers continued. “And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.” The media frenzy surrounding his split from the Friends star in 2018, he added, resulted in speculation. “Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing,” he said.

Two years ago, he told the same outlet that he “cherishes” his friendship with his iconic ex-wife. ““Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he told Esquire back in April of 2021. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

He also admitted that they take time to correspond in various ways. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” he shared. It’s no surprise — Jen and her ex-husband have been seen together multiple times stepping out for dinner as friends. Most recently, they stepped out with pals Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka for a casual meal in New York on April 23.