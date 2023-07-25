Jenna Dewan, 42, Is Glowing In White String Bikini: ‘It’s Giving Heat Wave’

Jenna Dewan made the best of a scorching heat wave in a tiny white string bikini. See the sexy Instagram pics!

July 25, 2023
jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan, 42, is enduring the latest heat wave in L.A. — but the stunning pro dancer is doing it in style! In photos shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 23, the brunette beauty rocked the tiniest white string bikini while soaking up the sun. She wore her long, silky hair straight and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. In another pic, she leaned back on a patio chair to get some rays on her flawless physique while showing off her ankle tattoo. In an indoor mirror selfie, the mom of two showed off her head-to-toe bikini body.

And in a sweet video clip, her daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, put her arm around her little brother Callum, 3, as the sibs enjoyed the cool indoors while watching Disney’s Moana. “It’s giving heat wave,” she captioned the July 23 post. But Jenna wasn’t done with the white bikini, and returned to the platform on July 25 to share a couple more snaps in the incredible look.

Many of Jenna’s 9.3 million fans went into a frenzy in the comments section. “So beautiful and with such an amazing aura ✨♥️,” wrote a fan of the Step Up star, while another remarked, “Beautiful Mama” alongside a row of red heart emojis. “Goddess” observed a third, along with the requisite row of flame emojis.

Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan is seen on a previous beach outing. (SplashNews)

Jenna, who is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, says her gorgeous appearance doesn’t come without hard work. The Step Up actress once shared how she squeezes in short workouts while still completing mom duties. “I love 45-minute power workouts,” she told Women’s Health in 2020.  “I get in, do my thing, and then I’m able to go pick up [my daughter] Everly from school. It gives me energy.”

And she also admitted that she prefers a face-to-face workout session, rather than attempting to stay motivated on her own. “I need somebody to motivate me,” she confessed. “I like the motivation of having somebody watching over and giving me inspiration.”

