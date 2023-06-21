Jenna Dewan Gushes Over ‘Incredible & Unique’ Daughter Evie, 10, & ‘Independent’ Son Callum, 3 (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is pushing her two young kids to follow their passions, try new things and achieve all of their dreams! While it may pull her in a million different directions — from basketball practice to a Fèis to her own job on the set of The Rookie — the multi-hyphenate mom enjoys every moment of being a girl mom and a boy mom to her kids Evie, 10, and Callum, 3. “Evie is just the most incredible little soul because she’s so unique. She is so herself. She is super into a wide variety of really interesting things. Irish dance is a perfect example and she’s really starting to realize what she likes and what is different from me, different from her family members, from her friends,” Jenna gushed over her newly 10-year-old daughter. “She’s really coming into her own and maturing and grounding a little bit, but still with the ‘Evie spark’ that’s there.”

As for her young son Callum, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, Jenna admitted he is “so independent.” “It’s fun to have one at 10 and one at three! Callum is just exploring and finding, and he’s so independent, he is always busy!” she laughed. “He’s obsessed with basketball, so I’m an Irish dance mom and a basketball mom. It’s like both polarities happening!”

Despite their different hobbies, Jenna revealed that Evie and Callum have a great brother-sister relationship. She admitted that because of their 7 year age difference, the two never “feel the need to compete.” “Evie is just really into him and thinks he’s so cute, and he idolizes her and follows her around.”

Now, like many parents in the United States, Jenna is preparing all of the fun at-home activities to keep her kids entertained through summer while they are off from school! The Step Up star partnered up with one of her personal favorites, Mother’s Cookies, for a family-friendly and creative activity that Evie and Callum can take part in. “It really made me popular in my house! My children were so happy,” she gushed over the sweet company. “It’s end of the school year for both kids, and it’s always something fun to celebrate and do something that is sweet and also gives you a great moment to all be together that they’re excited about!” With Mother’s Cookies, Jenna joined in on the Stop & Taste The Frosting campaign, and decorated her own sweets with the fan-favorite cookies.