​Jenna Dewan Stuns In Plunging Sheer Dress At amfAR Gala With Steve Kazee: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan always manages to look sexy no matter what the event or occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 12th annual amfAR Gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The 41-year-old slayed the red carpet in a completely sheer black lace dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Jenna’s skintight, long-sleeve black dress was covered in intricate lace and a few sequins while the neckline was plunging and ended at her belly button. The entire neckline of the dress was lined with black sequins and beads while her cleavage was the main point of the bodice. Under the sheer dress, you could clearly see her black thong while the hem of the dress was lined with fluffy black feathers.

As for her glam and accessories, Jenna wore a pair of big diamond earrings and rocked a sultry smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip. Her black hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves that trailed behind her.

Jenna was joined by her fiancee, Steve Kazee, who looked dapper in a fitted black suit with a crisp white button-down shirt, a black silk tie, and a pair of black patent leather dress shoes. The couple has been engaged since 2020 and they welcomed a child together that same year.

Jenna is always rocking sexy dresses on the red carpet and aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent outfits from her was the brown sequin dress she wore to the Variety Power of Women event. Jenna rocked a tight brown David Koma One-Shoulder Sequined Midi Dress with a plunging, hip-high slit on the side that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with dark brown satin pointed-toe pumps and dangling earrings.