Jenna Dewan Rocks Daisy Dukes, Leopard Print Swimsuit On Beach With Son Callum

Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.

Little Callum, whose dad is Jenna’s fiancé Steve Kazee, rocked bright colorblock swim shorts in blue, yellow, and orange, and a long-sleeved rash guard top. Jenna looked every bit the energetic young mom, slaying in a leopard print one-piece swimsuit and black denim Daisy Dukes. Legs for days! The Witches of East End actress — who is also mom to Everly, 9, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, accessorized perfectly with a stylish straw beach hat.

Plenty of Jenna’s 8.1 million devoted followers took to the comments thread to react to the adorable story-in-photos. “What beautiful photos, they portray the magical day you had,” commented a follower, while another wrote, “Oh Callum you’re such cutie pie,” alongside a row of laughing emojis. “Fearless! But so cute!” wrote another who commended the little tyke for his bravery against the California waves.

Jenna once slammed haters who mom-shamed her for continuing to show off her legendary dancer’s body, even after having kids. “Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that,” she told Women’s Health in a July 2018 interview “I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

Certainly not — and she clearly loves the role of “mom.” “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote in a September 2019 Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”