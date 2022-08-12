Jenna Dewan Pole Dances In Fishnets To Announce Her New Movie: Watch

We’re about to see much more of Jenna Dewan on the pole! The 41-year-old dancer and actress took to Instagram to reveal she’s in a new Lifetime movie called Let’s Get Physical and shared two videos of herself pole dancing to celebrate. In the first video, which is seen in the second slide of the below carousel, Jenna spun slowly around the pole in a plank position and donned a black, long-sleeve bodysuit and fishnet stockings. She completed her sexy look with silver platform pumps. In the second pole dancing video, Jenna wore black cotton shorts and a gray tank and spun upside down on the pole.

Along with the movie announcement, Jenna also revealed she would serve as an executive producer alongside Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos. “So excited to share this! Executive producing this movie alongside @kellyripa @markcounseulos @lifetimetv was an absolute blast and as you can see starring in this movie and bringing this character to life was fun, spicy and thought provoking…!” she exclaimed in the caption. “i hope you guys have as much fun watching as we did making it! Let’s Get Physical Coming soooooon to @lifetimetv”.

The pole dancing videos aren’t out of nowhere; Jenna plays Sadie, a pole dancer and fitness instructor, in the film. While Sadie is a seemingly positive, down-to-earth coach by day, she lives a double life at night as a leader of a prostitution ring. The movie follows the town-wide drama that ensues once authorities raid her headquarters after an anonymous tip trace them to her. Michael Consuelos, 25, the eldest child of Kelly and Mark, and Jennifer Irwin, 47, will star opposite Jenna. Jennifer and Mark were both featured in slides of Jenna’s announcement post.

Jenna previously flaunted her pole dancing skills on Instagram, although it was not clear it was in preparation for the Lifetime drama. In the video from July 3, the Step Up star wore high-waisted, black athletic shorts and a pink tank. She hinted at the movie with a caption that consisted of a film camera emoji, a cheer horn, and a devil emoji.

Let’s Get Physical is part of Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” movie series and will debut on Saturday, Oct. 15.