Jenna Dewan, 41, Shows Off Pole Dancing Skills In Tight Shorts: Watch

Jenna Dewan just proved how good of a dancer she is when she posted a sexy video of herself pole dancing in a tiny outfit. The 41-year-old posted the video to the song “Vegas” by Doja Cat and she rocked a pink crop top with skintight black short shorts.

In the video, Jenna’s pink spaghetti strap top had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her high-waisted elastic shorts showed off her long, toned legs.

Jenna is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just the other day she posted a video of herself rocking a neon green Lela Rose Square-Neck Seamed Dress with a corset bodice that had a super low-cut neckline. She styled the sexy top with neon green eyeshadow and a pair of Andrea Wazen Dassy Sunset 2 heels in Gold.

She captioned the video, “Just a lemon drop snatching souls Friday type of morning to fully distract from the absolute craziness of our world rn.”

Aside from these looks, she recently posted a mirror selfie wearing a strapless hot pink one-piece swimsuit with a baggy white button-down shirt, cover-up on top and she accessorized her look with a big straw hat.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her head-to-toe black ensemble. She rocked a David Koma Patent-Leather and Tulle Bodysuit that had a plunging neckline and a completely sheer corset bodice that revealed her toned abs and tiny waist.

She tucked the top into a pair of skintight, high-waisted David Koma Slim Tailored Pants and accessorized with black leather fingerless elbow gloves and strappy black heels.