See Pics

Jenna Dewan Rocks A Sheer Dress With A Very High Slit At Vanity Fair Future Of Hollywood Party

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1621754a) Step Up, Jenna Dewan Film and Television
Jenna Dewan Vanity Fair Future of Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Jenna Dewan Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 WEARING ZUHAIR MURAD
Jenna Dewan Baby2Baby Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2018 Wearing Reem Acra View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Slaying the red carpet! Jenna Dewan turned heads in an ultra-sexy gown for Vanity Fair’s pre-Oscar party as she posed with husband Steve Kazee.

Jenna Dewan looked drop dead gorgeous on the red carpet in this look! The 41-year-old actress wore a high slit black gown for Vanity Fair‘s Future Of Hollywood party held on Wednesday, March 23. The unique dress featured a low cut and spaghetti strap detail, along with revealing mesh paneling along the bodice. It also included a rhinestone criss-cross for some sparkle, perfect for Oscar week. Jenna finished the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a clear strappy PVC sand

Jenna Dewan stunned in a black dress with mesh and rhinestone details for Vanity Fair’s pre-Oscar bash. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Her hair and makeup was on point, too. The brunette kept her dark hair styled into a loose, wet-style curl off to one side, allowing her diamond earrings to show. Jenna’s flawless skin glowed as she smiled on the carpet, capturing the perfect amount of highlighter and blush to amplify her complexion. Her glam squad kept the Hollywood theme going with a luscious pair of lashes and dramatic black liner for an evening vibe.

Jenna Dewan’s husband Steve Kazee looked dapper on the red carpet with her in a suit. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee -- PICS

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan Vanity Fair Future of Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration, Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Oct 2019
Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee enjoy the beautiful summers day at the 'Farmer's Market' in Studio City, CA. 15 Jul 2019 Pictured: Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee. Photo credit: SPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA466441_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Step Up actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Steve Kazee, 46. The Tony Award winner was dapper in a sharp black suit for the outing, adding a matching black tie with a crisp white shirt. Not to be outdone by Jenna on the fashion front, the actor showed off his style with an on-trend pair of patent leather shoes.

Jenna has been in a relationship with Steve since 2018, just months after filing for divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum, also 41. The popular couple had been married for nine years at the time of their split, sharing daughter Everly Tatum, now 8, together. Jenna welcomed her second child, son Callum Michael, 2, with Steve in 2020.