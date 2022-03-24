Jenna Dewan Rocks A Sheer Dress With A Very High Slit At Vanity Fair Future Of Hollywood Party

Slaying the red carpet! Jenna Dewan turned heads in an ultra-sexy gown for Vanity Fair’s pre-Oscar party as she posed with husband Steve Kazee.

Jenna Dewan looked drop dead gorgeous on the red carpet in this look! The 41-year-old actress wore a high slit black gown for Vanity Fair‘s Future Of Hollywood party held on Wednesday, March 23. The unique dress featured a low cut and spaghetti strap detail, along with revealing mesh paneling along the bodice. It also included a rhinestone criss-cross for some sparkle, perfect for Oscar week. Jenna finished the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a clear strappy PVC sand

Her hair and makeup was on point, too. The brunette kept her dark hair styled into a loose, wet-style curl off to one side, allowing her diamond earrings to show. Jenna’s flawless skin glowed as she smiled on the carpet, capturing the perfect amount of highlighter and blush to amplify her complexion. Her glam squad kept the Hollywood theme going with a luscious pair of lashes and dramatic black liner for an evening vibe.

The Step Up actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Steve Kazee, 46. The Tony Award winner was dapper in a sharp black suit for the outing, adding a matching black tie with a crisp white shirt. Not to be outdone by Jenna on the fashion front, the actor showed off his style with an on-trend pair of patent leather shoes.

Jenna has been in a relationship with Steve since 2018, just months after filing for divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum, also 41. The popular couple had been married for nine years at the time of their split, sharing daughter Everly Tatum, now 8, together. Jenna welcomed her second child, son Callum Michael, 2, with Steve in 2020.