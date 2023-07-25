Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 19, Goes Topless To Show Off Her Sunburn On Exotic Getaway: Photo

Nothing says summer like a sunburn! Amid Leni Klum‘s tropical vacation on Jul. 25, she took to her Instagram Story to show off her tan lines and sunburn marks with a topless photo. In the revealing snapshot, the 19-year-old was pictured face down on a bed in nothing but a yellow thong bikini bottom. “obviously didn’t use enough sunscreen …,” she joked in the caption of the IG Story.

Heidi Klum’s daughter was covered in red marks throughout her back but had a visible tan line where her bikini top strap had been resting throughout her tanning session. Her tiny thong bikini strap also revealed a larger tan line just below her lower back. The brunette beauty had her tresses tied up and back in a messy bun.

Soon after she shared the sunburn with her 1.8 million followers, a fan account re-posted the photo via Twitter. One of Leni’s admirers was quick to jump into the comment section to react to her sunburn photo. “obviously she had no one who wanted to rub suntan lotion into her,” the fan joked. Ironically, around this time last year, Leni made the same mistake and got a sunburn while she rocked a brown string bikini at the beach. “a little past sun kissed,” she joked in the caption of the photo of her sunburnt chest.

The model’s latest bikini photos come amid her recent vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. Last week, Leni rocked a brown string bikini and black lace leggings while she posed on the beach. Earlier that day, she also shared a hilarious photo of her holding a giant fish while she wore the same bikini. She added snorkeling goggles to this look and appeared to have enjoyed a day out on the ocean (see photo here). Leni appeared to be on vacation with a few of her friends including, Avani Desai, who has posed alongside her bestie in several posts last week.

Aside from her recent bikini posts, Leni spoke with PEOPLE in Oct. 2022 about her growing success as a model and being the daughter of two famous parents. As many know, her parents include the 50-year-old bombshell and her ex Seal, who adopted Leni in 2009. Her biological father is Heidi’s ex, Flavio Briatore, 73. “It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” she explained at the time. “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”