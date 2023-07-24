Heidi Klum, 50, Rocks Feathered Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Sexy Video

Heidi Klum was feeling herself in Berlin! The 50-year-old German model took to Instagram on Saturday, July 22 from her Berlin hotel room to show off her toned body in a pair of super-short jean shorts and a white bralette. She displayed the revealing outfit through a series of pictures and a video in which she playfully posed and danced around. The daisy dukes, which were from AREA and cost $595, were lined with white feathers and did not cover much more than a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, the lace-lined bralette let several inches of her chiseled torso shine.

Although she wasn’t wearing much clothing, Heidi wore her usual confidence as she danced and smiled for the camera. Her signature blonde locks were cut into a fun, shaggy style and she added some sparkle with glittery blue eyeshadow and a silver necklace. The Victoria’s Secret Angel also accessorized with a brown belt and a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

“Let’s Party BERLIN 🇩🇪 #CSD #csdberlin,” Heidi captioned the sexy post. Heidi was in Berlin for Christopher Street Day (CSD), an annual LGBT celebration event in Europe similar to America’s Pride celebrations. In her next two posts, Heidi revealed she saw Tokyo Hotel perform as part of CSD. The America’s Got Talent judge has been married to the band’s guitarist, Tom Kaulitz, 33, since 2019. Tom’s brother, Bill Kaulitz, also plays in Tokyo Hotel.

After her seemingly magnificent time in Berlin, Heidi was back to work — but whatever she was up to looked pretty fun! The mom of four shared a short video to Instagram on July 23 of herself rocking a black halter bustier and a 1950s updo. Heidi added red lipstick to perfect her pout. She wrote in her caption that she was all dolled up for a shoot, but did not reveal for what.

Then, on July 24, Heidi was getting glammed up by her team once more for a whole new look. This time, the stunning model and media personality looked like she was straight out of the 1980s with her hair crimped and teased to the max and some bright teal eyeshadow on her eyes. She rocked a peachy red lip and long eyelashes, and covered up her eyebrows so they matched her skin tone. She also left little to the imagination when she panned across the white blazer she was wearing under a puffer jacket and showed some serious sideboob. Check out the look on her Instagram Story. Fans will have to wait to see the finished photoshoots!