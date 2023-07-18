‘AGT’ Recap: Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum Are Moved To Tears Over 2 Moms Bonded By A Heart Transplant

The July 18 edition of America’s Got Talent begins with the first couple of rows behind the judges being cleared out for safety reasons. The judges are very confused as to why. Poetic Flight from France takes the stage to fly their miniature airplanes through the crowd. Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum press their red Xes. “I thought it was spectacular,” Sofia Vergara says. Heidi thinks her kids would be “bored out of their minds” by this act. Simon agrees and doesn’t think it’s a show in Vegas. Heidi sticks with her “no,” but Simon listens to the audience and gives the act the last “yes” they need.

Singing cellist BJ Griffin wows with a stellar performance of “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. His vocals are top-notch. “Right now, in singing, you are my favorite,” Howie Mandel says. Simon adds, “That’s what you call a moment. Your voice, it’s so distinctive. Actually, it’s stunning.” BJ is moving on!

Phil Wright & The Parent Jam take the stage for a fun performance of dancing and tricks that’s full of spark and heart. However, Howie doesn’t think this act is big enough to win $1 million. “This is America’s Got Talent. This is America,” Heidi says before adding that it was a “great audition.” Simon believes “this idea is genius.” Howie still says “no,” but it doesn’t matter because the act has the approval of the other judges.

Enishi shows up on AGT and doesn’t say a word when he initially makes his way to the stage. He’s covered in a blue mask at first. Suddenly, he changes his mask to look like all the judges. “That was really creepy,” Sofia says. Heidi raves that Enishi is “super original,” and she’s never seen an act like this before. Simon rejects Enishi, and he’s booed by the audience. Enishi begs him to reconsider. Enishi still gets to continue on in the competition because of Sofia!

Drummer Timothy Fletcher has traveled all the way from Baltimore. He drums to different songs like “In Da Club” and “Level Up.” Sofia thinks Timothy’s performance was “so much fun.” Howie admits he was “mesmerized” by Timothy. Heidi calls Timothy’s performance the “perfect first audition.”

After a series of not-so-great auditions, The Rybka Twins make their way to the stage. These twins actually stumbled upon the auditions last year and spoke to Simon. They dazzle with their perfectly synchronized routine. From the dancing to the acrobatics, there’s never a dull moment. But Howie’s actually on the fence about the girls. “I fought that a little corny,” he says.

Sofia agrees with Howie to a certain extent. She thinks the twins should make their routine more modern. “I completely disagree with Sofia and Howie. I loved this audition,” Simon says. Howie still gives The Rybka Twins a “no,” but Sofia wants to see these girls on stage again.

Acrobatic duo Just Two Men have made their way from Ukraine to compete on AGT. They do not disappoint whatsoever. Their amazing aerial work shocks the judges. One of the men balances on his partner’s head while suspended in the air. Heidi raves that these two have “moves we have never ever seen.” Howie doesn’t think their act looked real! “It was breathtaking,” Sofia says. Just Two Men will be one to watch this season!

Cakra Khan starts out by singing “Make It Rain,” but Simon stops him mid-performance. He’s not feeling the song. He wants Cakra to sing a second song. Cakra stuns with his performance of “No Woman No Cry.” Heidi tells Cakra that he has a “very special” voice. Simon adds, “It’s so rare to hear voices like that,” Simon says. Cakra gets a “yes” from all the judges.

Magic Mike Jacobson thoroughly impresses the judges with his magic skills. Howie is stunned by the end of the act. “It was incredible,” Heidi says. Sofia admits she is totally “mesmerized.” Simon thinks this is what Magic Mike Jacobson is “born to do.”

Four men take the stage as the Atai Show. They twist their bodies in the most unnatural ways as they take their contortion to the extreme. They bring some fun to their act by dancing to “Everybody” by the Backstreet Boys. “You guys are amazing,” Heidi tells the group. Simon says that this act is “exactly what we’re looking for this year.”

The final act of the night is 2 Moms United By One Heart. Holly is from New York, while Kim is from Oregon. They became forever connected after Holly’s son passed away. He was an organ donor, and his heart went to Kim’s son, Beckham. They didn’t meet until several years later. Holly reveals that the last song she sang to her son, Jake, was “For Good” from Wicked. They’ve come to AGT to spread the word about organ donation.

Heidi and Sofia begin to cry during the emotional performance. Once they’re finished, Howie asks the moms about Beckham. He’s backstage and all grown up now. Howie admits that this is the “most magical moment I have ever experienced on America’s Got Talent.” A tearful Heidi is at a “lost for words.” Simon declares that this performance “will make a difference.” These moms are headed to the next round, united as always.