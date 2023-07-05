Heidi Klum Stuns In A High Slit ‘Bikini’ Gown On Her Way To The Jean Paul Gautier Couture Show

Heidi Klum knows how to arrive in style, and that’s just what she did at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show on Wednesday, July 5. The 50-year-old supermodel stunned in a unique dress that was constructed in a half-and-half design: One half was an elegant, black floor-length evening gown, while the other was basically a bold blue bikini held together by the black fabric. The evening gown was cut into a simple short-sleeve, while the bikini portion featured a flowing drape that began right under her armpit and flowed like a blue wave behind her. The bottoms also offered a flowing piece of blue fabric, which began at a knot on Heidi’s hip.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel paired the fun dress with strappy black heels and a blue pendant necklace, tying the whole outfit together effortlessly. Heidi styled her signature blonde tresses down and a smokey blue eye completed the look. Her red toenails added an unexpected pop of color to the incredible outfit.

Heidi radiated confidence as she arrived at the fashion show, to no surprise. She also gushed about how much she loved the look in an Instagram post she shared earlier in the day on Wednesday. The Project Runway alum posted a risque video of herself lying in bed with the dress on, listening to the sounds of the Parisian streets below her, which can be heard in the clip (seen above). “[Jean Paul Gaultier] I love you,” she began her caption. “always being a visionary of love and diversity in beauty. Beautiful you made me feel tonight ….. now I listen to the street sounds of Paris … inspired by the magical @juliendossena x @jeanpaulgaultier Haute Couture show today 🇫🇷.”

Heidi also shared a sizzling snapshot on July 4 to mark her official entrance to The City of Lights. The photo she posted showed her sneaking a glimpse of life outside her French hotel room while completely naked. She strategically positioned herself so just the side of her naked body could be viewed. In another photo, she playfully stood naked while holding up a French poster in front of her. She only allowed a sliver of her bare behind to be seen.

Before she arrived in France, Heidi enjoyed an Italian getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Heidi shared several photos (seen here) from their hillside boat outing, in which she rocked a black bikini. She also showed herself smiling wide while driving the boat plus a pic of her toned behind. Heidi is seemingly living her best life!