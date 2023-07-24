Gisele Bundchen Shares Rare Photos With Twin Sister Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Alleged New Romance With Irina Shayk

The model was spending time with her sibling and her daughter Vivian as she thanked fans for birthday wishes, in the new post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 24, 2023 6:34PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen, Patricia Bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Gisele Bundchen, 43, shared some rare photos of her twin sister Patricia, in a new post-birthday post. The model took to Instagram to thank her followers for thinking of her on her special day, which she spent with her sibling and her daughter Vivian, 10. In the snapshots, the girls happily posed while making memorable moments in gorgeous locations, including what appeared to be a lodge, as they wore stylish coats and outfits.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” Gisele wrote in the caption of the post, which she also wrote in Portuguese. “I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️.”

Gisele, Patricia, and Vivian enjoyed pastries and drinks, in some of the photos. They were also seen in a boat on the water and on a snow mobile in the snow. The loving family also posed while putting their arms around each other and taking in the incredible sight of glorious mountains.

Gisele Bundchen, Patricia Bundchen
Gisele and her sister Patricia in Boston, MA in 2012. (SplashNews)

Gisele’s birthday photos come after her ex-husband Tom Brady, who is also the father of her kids, Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, made headlines for a hangout with model Irina Shayk. The NFL star and former girlfriend of Bradley Cooper were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, and they reportedly spent the night at his house together after he picked her up at the Hotel Bel-Air. He then apparently dropped her off at the hotel on Saturday morning, “only to pick her back up later that same afternoon,” per TMZ. The publication also said the two then “went back to his pad yet again.”

Shortly after Tom, who split from Gisele last year, and Irina were seen together, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they had already known each other. “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great,” the source said. They also said the pair “spent time together” in June at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick‘s wedding in Sardina, and claimed they “hit it off” and stayed in touch afterwards. “The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source said, adding that the romance is “not too serious.”

More From Our Partners

ad