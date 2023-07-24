Gisele Bundchen Shares Rare Photos With Twin Sister Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Alleged New Romance With Irina Shayk

Gisele Bundchen, 43, shared some rare photos of her twin sister Patricia, in a new post-birthday post. The model took to Instagram to thank her followers for thinking of her on her special day, which she spent with her sibling and her daughter Vivian, 10. In the snapshots, the girls happily posed while making memorable moments in gorgeous locations, including what appeared to be a lodge, as they wore stylish coats and outfits.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” Gisele wrote in the caption of the post, which she also wrote in Portuguese. “I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️.”

Gisele, Patricia, and Vivian enjoyed pastries and drinks, in some of the photos. They were also seen in a boat on the water and on a snow mobile in the snow. The loving family also posed while putting their arms around each other and taking in the incredible sight of glorious mountains.

Gisele’s birthday photos come after her ex-husband Tom Brady, who is also the father of her kids, Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, made headlines for a hangout with model Irina Shayk. The NFL star and former girlfriend of Bradley Cooper were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, and they reportedly spent the night at his house together after he picked her up at the Hotel Bel-Air. He then apparently dropped her off at the hotel on Saturday morning, “only to pick her back up later that same afternoon,” per TMZ. The publication also said the two then “went back to his pad yet again.”

Shortly after Tom, who split from Gisele last year, and Irina were seen together, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they had already known each other. “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great,” the source said. They also said the pair “spent time together” in June at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick‘s wedding in Sardina, and claimed they “hit it off” and stayed in touch afterwards. “The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source said, adding that the romance is “not too serious.”