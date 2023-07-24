Camila Cabello Goes For A Topless Swim In Gorgeous Vacation Photos

No top, no problem! Camila Cabello, 26, took off her bikini top and went for a swim on her vacation to Puerto Rico in one of the new photos that she shared to Instagram on Monday, July 24. The “Havana” singer was in the water and grabbed onto a tree, as she looked back at the camera and smiled. Camila used two butterfly emojis to cover her breasts in the topless photo. The brunette beauty let her hair down to get wet in the water.

Camila went topless for a second vacation photo, which showed the superstar dumping a big bucket of water on her own head. Camila faced away from the camera and wore nothing but a green thong bikini bottom. The former Fifth Harmony member shared another photo that showed her wearing a black outfit as she walked in the water at sunset. Camila also snapped a pic of herself lounging while reading a book and soaking up the sun.

Camila wrote her caption in Spanish, and in English it reads, “he’s right, that’s good a****** I love you PR now back to the studio what’s an album to finish.” Camila is working on her new album which is a follow up to 2022’s Familia, which featured the hit singles “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam.” Her fans are ready for new music!

Camila’s latest glamorous vacation snapshots come over one month since her latest split from her on-and-off boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 24. The former lovebirds first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen showing off PDA at Coachella in April, and they were then seen on numerous outings, including a Taylor Swift concert. However, the spark appeared to have fizzled out by the time their break up was confirmed by PEOPLE on Jun. 13. Shawn and Camila’s romance first took off unofficially in the summer of 2019. In Jun. 2019, the two even collaborated on the hit song “Señorita.”

Before reuniting with Shawn, Camila was romantically linked to Austin Kevitch. She and the Lox Club CEO were spotted hanging out together last year and looking incredibly happy. A source told us why the talented artist was attracted to the hunk shortly after they were seen. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the inside told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.