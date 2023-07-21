Timothee Chalamet Reunites With Adam Sandler For Basketball Game 9 Years After Movie Together: Photos

Adam Sandler and Timothee Chalamet reunited almost ten years after they co-starred in the film Men, Women, & Children. The two actors were seen playing basketball together in New York on Thursday, July 20. Adam, 56, and Timothee, 27, both worked up a sweat for the friendly competition that involved some of their non-famous pals. The outing proved that Adam and Timothee have stayed friendly since they worked together on the 2014 dramedy film.

Adam and Timothee both wore grey shirts and shorts for the basketball game. Adam’s shirt said, “Let Me Ask My Wife.” The Murder Mystery star has been happily married to Jackie Sandler since 2003. Adam completed his outfit with a pair of blue and white shorts, white socks, and colorful sneakers.

Timothee, meanwhile, had on a plain grey shirt and blue shorts. The Dune star also wore white socks and a pair of aqua blue sneakers. Timothee rocked his signature black shaggy hair for the friendly basketball match. No word on whether Adam or Timothee came out the victor.

Adam and Timothee were co-stars in Men, Women, & Children which was directed by Jason Reitman. The film, based on the novel of the same name, is about several teens and their parents dealing with online addiction. Rosemarie DeWitt, Judy Greer, Dean Norris, Ansel Elgort, and Kaitlyn Dever were also apart of the star-studded cast.

As we mentioned before, Adam is a happily married man. Timothee, meanwhile, is allegedly dating Kylie Jenner, 25. After months of speculation, culminating with Kylie’s car being spotted at his Los Angeles mansion, the duo was finally pictured together bringing their families together for a barbecue in May. They’ve kept nearly every meeting on the extreme down-low, even enjoying a secret taco date in Kylie’s car in April to avoid being seen.