Shakira Stuns In Red Mini Dress As She Brings Her 2 Sons To Premios Juventud Awards

Shakira was the woman of the evening at Puerto Rico’s Premios Juventud on July 20! The singer won EIGHT awards at the event, and she looked red hot while in attendance. Although Shak skipped the red carpet, she showed up to the awards ceremony in a red mini dress, which had one long sleeve and a choker neckline. She completed her look with her hair in her signature curls, and was all smiles as she hit the stage to accept various honors. In addition to winning multiple awards for her music, Shakira also took home a special award for being an “agent of change.”

✨ Some behind-the-scenes and on-stage highlights from tonight’s #PremiosJuventud with Shakira, Milan and Sasha! pic.twitter.com/MZhwR0uvJu — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) July 21, 2023

She wasn’t alone at the event, either! Shakira was joined by her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, at the ceremony, and they joined her to pose for photos backstage afterwards. Both boys held tight to some of their mom’s trophies as they took the pics. Milan and Sasha were also in the audience alongside Shakira, and she could be seen whispering to them at certain points of the evening. Shakira shares Sasha and Milan with her ex, Gerard Pique, who she split from in 2022.

In her acceptance speech for the Agent of Change award, Shakira even gave her sons a shoutout. “Today Milan and Sasha are here with me, which is a great joy for me,” she gushed, per Billboard. “I want my children to understand that to be an agent of change, you don’t have to be a female pop star. You don’t have to have a foundation, you don’t have to be a politician or even occupy a place of power, you don’t have to be famous or rich. To be an agent of change, you just have to differentiate what is right from what is wrong. You just have to believe that it is possible to change things and not let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Ese beso de Sasha en la mano de su madre, #Shakira tiene todo el apoyo que necesita!! pic.twitter.com/CeETbHZDjy — И α ιιι я α (@naira_naii) July 21, 2023

Following her split from Gerard, Shakira and the boys moved to Miami from Barcelona to start a new chapter. In addition to the breakup, Shakira has also been dealing with legal troubles, as she has been accused of not paying taxes while living in Spain between 2012 and 2014. She has maintained her innocence, and in 2022, she agreed to stand trial to defend herself. A trial date has been set for Nov. 2023. Meanwhile, on the same day that she attended Premios Juventud, news broke that Shakira was under investigation for another tax fraud case, this time stemming from alleged fraud on her filings in 2018.