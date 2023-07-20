Kim Kardashian Admits She’s ‘At Peace’ With Kanye Divorce: I’d ‘Never Take’ Anything Back

View gallery

Kim Kardashian visited one of her massive storage units with the hopes of cleaning some stuff out on the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. The episode happened to be filmed back in Nov. 2022, on the very same day that Kim’s divorce from Kanye West had been finalized. Considering the storage unit was full of Kanye’s clothes and memories they shared, it was a bit of a whirlwind for the reality star.

“I’m really at peace with [the divorce],” Kim admitted. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and divorce.” While she nearly began breaking down in tears, she forced herself to “get it together” and not cry. “I feel like I’ve cried enough over this,” she said. “I would never take back any of the hard things that happened or any of the hard times. I love my life. It’s time to do something different. But the memories…it’s sad.”

The storage unit was filled not only with Kanye’s own belongings, but also hundreds of old Yeezy samples. “This is, like, my time capsule of the best times,” Kim shared. “The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never go back there, that’s what sucks and that’s whats hard.”

While Kim was donating and getting rid of a lot of stuff, she made sure to save some important items for her and Kanye’s four children. “My kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them,” she gushed. “I had the best dad in the entire world, so I would never take that experience away from my kids.”

Later in the episode, Kim met up with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, to further discuss how she was feeling about the situation. “After all the mean things he’s done, the kids have no clue,” Kim pointed out. “They don’t know a thing.” Kendall and Kylie commended Kim for how she’s handled the situation with Kanye, who had recently come under fire for antisemitic and racist comments when the episode was filmed.

“[The kids] think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing,” Kim said. “He’s so great with them. Why would I take that away from them just because I’m angry? Granted, I have a lot to be angry about, but they don’t know that.” Of course, keeping Kanye in the kids’ lives meant that he would always be around, which brought on a new set of fears for Kim.

“I still have a stocking [for him], and North [West] wanted to post all of our [holiday] decorations,” Kim explained. “And she posted the stocking and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, are people going to think I agree with the things he says?'” Kylie assured Kim that that’s just “silly stuff,” and if it meant making North happy, it doesn’t matter.

At the end of the day, Kim did not look back on her situation with Kanye as “negative,” and said that everything bad that she’s gone through is just a learning experience that could make her a better person. “I definitely jumped into another relationship [with Pete Davidson] so fast,” she admitted. “It got my mind away from stuff, but that’s not a way to run from things. It’s better to deal, heal and then feel.”