Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home.

Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.

Ever since Kim filed for divorce, she has made sure that Kanye is still a part of the kids’ lives (the exes have four children together). She took the kids to several of the rapper’s DONDA listening parties over the summer, and said in June that she had an “amazing co-parenting relationship” with her ex. Recently, Kim and Kanye have been spending quite a bit of time together, as well, while they’ve mourned their friend Virgil Abloh, who died in November. The two both attended the designer’s final fashion show in Miami after his death, as well as memorial service in Chicago earlier this month.

Amidst all of this, Kanye has made it clear that he still wants Kim back. Most recently, he rapped about Kim during a concert with Drake on Dec. 9, where the reality star was in the audience. While performing the song “Runaway,” Kanye rapped, “Baby I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.” Just one day later, Kim filed the paperwork to become legally single. In her papers, she also asked for the ‘West’ to be dropped from her last name.

Recently, Kim has actually been spending a lot of time with another man, Pete Davidson. The two started hanging out after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and were first romantically linked when they were spotted holding hands at the end of the month. At the beginning of November, Kim returned to New York City, where she went on a romantic date with Pete in his hometown of Staten Island. Later that month, he joined Kim and some of her family members in Palm Springs to celebrate his birthday, as well. With the holidays coming up, we’ll have to see how Kim divides her time between her ex and her new man!