DJ Khaled Gushes Over Wife Nicole & Reveals How They’ve ‘Stayed Real’ With Each Other For Over 11 Yrs. (Exclusive)

11 years, two kids and several radio hits later, DJ Khaled and his partner Nicole Tuck continue to have one of the most beautiful and loving relationships in Hollywood. The artist only refers to the mother of two as ‘My Queen,’ and raves over his love for her at any chance he gets. The duo showed up in style at Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala in NYC on July 14th and were all smiles side by side on the red carpet at NYC’s Pier 60. While chatting to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, both DJ Khaled and Nicole revealed their thoughts on what has made their romance work through the fame, busy schedules and kids.

“That’s my best friend,” the hitmaker gushed, looking lovingly over at the music manager. Nicole popped in briefly to add, “You’ve got to be real at all times.” My family, we’re a real family. We’re pure and we’re real. So, our happy moments are the happiest moments. But My Queen, she always keeps it real. And I keep it real all the time,” Khaled added. “I think any relationship, you’ve just got to be real and pure, and you’ve got to stand beside each other, through the good times, hard times, and even when it rains. And that’s what a relationship is about. That’s how you know you have a true relationship.”

The “Wild Thoughts” star and Nicole welcomed their first child, Asahd, in 2016 and later had their second, Aalam, in 2020. “I’m blessed to have a queen that has my back and me, I got her back front side head and toe! I do anything for my queen,” Khaled continued. “She gave me two beautiful boys…” The pair have opened up about the possibility of adding “anotha one” to their broods, but in an interview with Us back in 2021, the DJ, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, said, “Whatever God gives us, I’m ready. Me and my queen, we talk about it once in a while…She just had two boys, our two beautiful boys and [I want to] make sure that she’s right.”

DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck spoke to HL on the red carpet at the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala, hosted by founders Jay-Z and his mom, Mrs. Gloria Carter. The event raised over $20 million for the foundation, which aims to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions. Since its founding in 2003, the foundation has provided students with college scholarships and tours to historically black colleges and universities, study abroad opportunities, wealth building programs, and more for underserved youth and families from disenfranchised communities.