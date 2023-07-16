Beyonce Dazzles In Plunging Silver & Black Gown For Jay-Z’s Foundation Gala: Photos

Beyonce, 41, was a vision in a plunging silver and black gown for husband Jay-Z‘s 20th annual celebration for his Shawn Carter Foundation. The “Me, Myself & I” singer wore a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown for the New York City event on Saturday, July 15 — and looked like absolute royalty. The dress, which channeled 1980s glamour, was adorned with a silver shell-shaped top, before flowing into a sleek black gown with a sexy high slit. Rocking a more is more mentality, she finished the look with a pair of elegant black gloves and platform black sandals by Christian Louboutin, matching a red pedicure.

Her hair and makeup was on point, too. the Houston native kept her signature blonde hued locks up in a top knot bun with pieces framing her face. She rocked that signature golden Beyoncé glow with lashes on fleek (as expected), also rocking a bedazzled pair of sunglasses for one photo. A large pair of diamond earrings could be spotted on her ears, tying her dress and glam together.

“Fit for royalty, the black and gold ensemble exudes regal elegance, commanding attention with every step. Inspired by the glamorous essence of Queen Beyoncé herself, this captivating creation pays homage to her exquisite sense of style and unparalleled presence,” designer Valdrin Sahiti said in a release about the drop dead gorgeous ensemble.

Queen Bey dropped photos of the look with her signature no caption style via Instagram on Saturday, July 16, including some candids of her and Jay at the event. The Beyhive was treated to a second post with a video montage dedicated to the look, showing various snaps of the GRAMMY winning icon getting out of a car, at the event itself, and, as Madonna would say, “striking a pose.” The event seemed to be a separate one for the foundation outside of the Friday exhibition bash, which she also attended.

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, was also spotted in a carousel post of the look. The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay Z looked so grown up in an off-the-shoulder green dress for the charity gala, adding her own twist with a platform, low heeled pair of Converse sneakers! Blue accessorized with a clutch and green pair of drop earrings for her adorable and glam look.