Congrats to the parents! DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have welcomed their second child — another baby boy — together.

DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are now the proud parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child on Jan. 20, and mom and baby are doing just fine. The “We The Best” hitmaker shared the news via his Instagram account — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and, of course, was so proud of his wife. Khaled notoriously live streamed the birth of his son, Asahd Tuck Khaled in October 2016, and although he didn’t give an exact play-by-play this time around, he was sending updates from the hospital throughout the entire evening.

Finally, Khaled shared a photo of himself with the doctor who delivered the baby with the caption, “Thank you Allah! Thank you my Queen Nicole! Bless up Dr. Jin! ANOTHER ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” In the pic, he and Dr. Jin have huge smiles on their faces, and are high-fiving each other to celebrate the arrival of a happy and healthy newborn. So far, the proud papa hasn’t shared any photos of his second son, but it’s likely we’ll get flooded with pics pretty soon.

As with his first son, Asahd, Khaled has been gushing about his new little guy even before he was born! In September, Khaled shared the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram by saying in a video, “Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” during a sonogram appointment. “God is great. Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” the hitmaker added. All of a sudden, Asahd says, “Daddy, another one,” quoting his father’s famous catchphrase.

Fans of Khaled can totally continue to expect cute content on Khaled’s page, as he is no stranger to posting about his son. The mogul has captured Asahd doing some of the most mundane things, but always loves on his little boy. On Sunday October 6, Khaled was working out, only to find that he had a little partner at the gym with him the whole time! “It’s a family thing,” Khaled said in the video of the duo working out. Afterwards, he and Asahd took a dip in the pool, where the father and son showed off their swimming skills. Khaled’s followers love this content, and they are definitely going to have a lot more in store with this latest addition to the music mogul’s little family!