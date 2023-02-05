Jay Z Joins DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne & More For A Feast To Close Out Grammys

Jay Z delivered an amazing performance of his guest verse on “God Did” to close out the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The rapper, 53, spat fire as he made an appearance during DJ Khaled’s performance, along with John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and Rick Ross who were also featured on the 2022 title track from Khaled’s 13th album.

As the rappers performed outside of the Crypto.com Arena, the track’s highlight of Jay’s epic verse was scored with all of them seated at a lavish feast, with delicious-looking food. The “99 Problems” rapper sat centered at the table as he delivered his amazing verse, before Khaled and John Legend performed at the very end of the song to close out the show.

The tune that the trio performed was also nominated for three awards that evening: Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Besides the three nominations for the epic Khaled track, Jay also has nominations for Album of the Year for his contributions to his wife Beyoncé’s amazing record Renaissance and another Song of the Year nod as a co-writer for her single “Break My Soul.” It was definitely an exciting day in the Carter house when nominations came out, because Queen B led the nominees by being up for nine awards at the 2023 ceremony, tying her and Jay for most nominations of all time with 88 nominations each. The award show also marked a historic occasion for Bey, because with her wins, she became the person with the most Grammys of all time.

The Carters skipped out on the 2022 award show, even though Jay was up for three awards. The last time that they attended the annual ceremony was in 2021 when Beyonce broke the record for the singer with the most awards of all time.

Prior to the 2023 award show, Jay had won 24 Grammys in the past. He first won the Best Rap Album in 1999 for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, but his most recent win came in 2022 when Kanye West’s song “Jail,” which saw Jay reuniting with his Watch The Throne collaborator.

Even though Jay had an amazing performance at the Grammys, fans are still looking forward to a new album from the rapper. It’s been almost six years since Jay dropped his vulnerable record 4:44, and even though he did release Everything is Love alongside Beyonce in 2018, it has been some time since he put out a solo record.

Related Link Related: Beyoncé Makes History At 2023 Grammys By Winning The Most Awards Of All-Time: See Full List

While his wife had a landmark year with her latest album, which Jay collaborated with her on, the rapper did say that he didn’t have any immediate plans for new music in an interview on Kevin Hart’s Hart To Heart podcast in June 2022, per Billboard. “I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music, or making an album or have plans to make an album,” he said at the time, but he brushed away any notions that he was going to step away from the game. “But I never want to say I’m retired.”