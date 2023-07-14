Lala Kent Claps Back After Mom-Shamers Criticized Her Cheeky Thong Swimsuit Photo

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star responded to her critics in an Instagram Story, telling them to leave her alone, after she posted a hot Fourth of July photo.

July 14, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Image Credit: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com

Lala Kent had the perfect response to women “mom-shaming” her after she posted a sexy photo of herself in a bathing suit on Instagram. The reality star, 32, took to her Instagram Story to tell her critics that their responses were “unwelcome” on Thursday, July 13. She also gave more context to the photo,  revealing that none of the kids at her Fourth of July celebrations were watching her snap the picture.

Lala shared two photos from her Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 8. The Vanderpump Rules star had posted a photo of her daughter Ocean, 2, and another child during their day’s festivities. The second photo was a picture of her in a black, thong bathing suit in a field, with her hands on her butt. A few critics hopped in the comment section to call her out. While some people defended her, a few people called the pairing of the photos “weird,” and another tried to “shame” Lala for the picture.

Lala posted the photo on her Instagram Story and called out people for trying to criticize her. “I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome,” she wrote. “If you have anything negative to say, go f**k yourself. Leave me alone.”

Lala defended herself for posting a sexy swimsuit photo. (Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com)

Besides clapping back, Lala also told the critics that her kids weren’t there for the picture, but it shouldn’t have mattered if they had been. “For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture. And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours,” she wrote.

Lala shares her daughter Ocean with her ex Randall Emmett, who she split up with in 2021, months after their baby girl was born. Lala has admitted that she does want to have another child, but said she wants to go through the process on her own with a sperm donor in a November 2022 discussion on the Scheananigans podcast. “A partner could come into my life. Because there’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance,” she said. “I will not even attempt to do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.”

