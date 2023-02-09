James Kennedy Addresses Cheating On Raquel Leviss With Lala Kent: ‘Not My Proudest Moment’ (Exclusive)

James Kennedy is finally revealing the truth about his troubled past while he was dating Raquel Leviss. During the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent revealed that she and James “definitely hooked up” during the early stages of their relationships with Randall Emmett and Raquel.

“[It] obviously [was] not my proudest moment,” James told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Season 10 premiere party at SUR on Feb. 7. “[But] this was six years ago, so that to me, you know, I hadn’t thought about that in such a long time. That was kind of a dark skeleton that was tucked away forever, and brought back to life, but honestly, it’s not my place to be mad at Lala [for revealing it]. But it was a reflecting moment for me to see how far I’ve come.”

The cheating reveal was made during a private conversation between Lala and James as Katie Maloney listened in, but Raquel has not yet learned about it on the show. But James said her reaction will be pretty monumental. He explained, “You’ve got to definitely watch what happens because it’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Lala further elaborated at the premiere party, when she told us, “Raquel found out, obviously, when I told her and I didn’t get the reaction that I was expecting. I get it later on in the season.” As for why she felt the need to disclose the information, she said, “I just wanted skeletons out of my closet. I felt like I had just been living in so much s*** since my [split with Randall] and I just wanted to move forward in relationships with a clean slate. And I didn’t want this monkey on my back every time I was around her knowing this one detail. So I don’t know if I made the right call, but I’m glad it’s all out there now.”

In the season premiere, James also confirmed he was having “fun” on the side throughout a good portion of his relationship with Raquel, so we can only imagine she won’t be happy when she hears about this news.

