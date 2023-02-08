‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: James & Lala Reveal They ‘Hooked Up’ While Dating Raquel & Randall

Vanderpump Rules returned on Feb. 8, and the new season kicked off with a bang. Not only is there a new sense of energy amongst the cast, following Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s divorce, as well as James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ split, but the drama is just as good, if not better than it’s ever been.

James already has a live-in girlfriend at the start of this season — he apparently “replaced” Raquel within six weeks of their split — and he’s calling his new girlfriend the “love of his life”. But that didn’t stop Lala Kent from hitting on James and telling him how hot he looked. “I might have to break you and your new girlfriend up”, she joked. She said she was “kidding”, but they’ve hooked up in the past, so maybe there was some truth to it. And it wouldn’t be the first time James would be cheating on a girlfriend.

During a sit-down chat with Lala and Katie, James revealed that he was “having fun” with other women on the side during the beginning of his relationship with Raquel. Lala couldn’t believe that James would say that on camera, as she asked, “Did we finally admit we were still ‘having fun’?” As viewers know, James was accused on cheating on Raquel on a number of occasions over the last few seasons — producers even showed old footage of the various accusations — but James wouldn’t divulge any more information. “I’m not saying anything [more],” he told the girls, but that was okay because Lala did all the talking for him. As she turned to Katie with a smile, she revealed, “James and I — when we were both very new in our relationships — definitely hooked up.” So not only did James cheat on Raquel, but Lala cheated on her ex, Randall Emmett, too.

Lala said it happened in Chicago after they “started drinking”.

“You’re making me nervous — my heart is beating,” James said, clearly not wanting Lala to say anything more. In his confessional, he said, “A lot of guys make mistakes. But obviously, half of Lala wanted it to happen, too.”

Back in the chat with Katie, Lala said, “That’s why he said I do handstands [while horny]” in an episode filmed in 2018, “because I definitely did”.

“There’s no stopping horny Lala,” James told a shocked Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal in the footage shown by producers. At the time, no one believed him, but now the cat is out of the bag.

We can only imagine Raquel won’t be happy when she hears the news about all the times James cheated on her. Fortunately, she wasn’t bombarded by it during the season premiere, but maybe that’s because she was too busy hooking up with Peter and conversing with James’ new girlfriend about his wicked ways. During a group event, Raquel pulled Ally Lewber aside and told her not to tell James walk all over her. Ally said she’s already standing up to him when need be, so there’s no issue there, and Raquel was happy to hear it.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.