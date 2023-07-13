‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Nathan Griffith Arrested In Las Vegas On Battery Against Family Member

Jenelle Evans‘ ex, Nathan Griffith, has been arrested again for physical violence. The former Teen Mom 2 star was arrested for battery by strangulation in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12 and booked at the Clark County Jail, per TMZ. Nathan, 35, was taken into custody after Las Vegas police received a call around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night from a home at which Nathan was residing, according to TMZ, which cited “law enforcement sources”. He was handcuffed and escorted out of the home after police concluded he committed battery against a family member. His bail was set at $5,000 as of July 13, per Entertainment Weekly.

This isn’t Nathan’s first run-in with the law. The former MTV star was charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation against a woman in February of this year, per PEOPLE. He was taken into custody after admitting to a family member that he “lost it” on a woman, choked her, and dragged her up the stairs, according to the outlet. The family member then called the police. The battery charges were dropped in March, according to The U.S. Sun.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Arrested In 2022: Tory Lanez, Gary Busey & More Mugshots Tory Lanez Rolling Stone LIVE: Big Game Experience, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Feb 2022 2022 has been a busy year for celebrity run-ins with law enforcement. Stars haven't exactly been on their best behavior. Some stars are accused of serious crimes while others were found a little worse for wear after a long night. (Please! Do we have to remind you, there is no excuse to drink or drive?!) One star who found themself in handcuffs was rapper <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/asap-rocky/">ASAP Rocky</a>, seen here during the 2021 Met Gala. He was <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/04/20/asap-rocky-arrested-la-shooting/">arrested in Apr. 2022</a> while touching down at LAX airport after a trip to Barbados with <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/rihanna-asap-rocky-photos/">pregnant girlfriend Rihanna</a>. He was charged with 'assault with a deadly weapon' over a Nov. 2021 shooting incident. The musical artist was released on $550K bail and as of May 2022, was awaiting a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing. Want to learn more about the stars who have been arrested this year? Look no further. Find stories, mug shots, and more in our gallery here.

Nathan married May Oyola in 2022, per Us Weekly. The Feb. 2023 incident did not involve her, but another woman, according to The Sun. It is not known who Nathan’s latest physical assault involved at the time of this writing.

Nathan is the father of Jenelle Evans’ 9-year-old son, Kaiser. The pair appeared on Teen Mom 2 together but were almost always fighting. They were engaged at one point but called off the wedding in 2015 just a few months after getting engaged. “Nathan knows I took it [engagement ring] off,” Jenelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of their official breakup. “We’re not going to put a front on like everything is okay. People go through ups and downs.”

Nathan is not Jenelle’s first baby daddy to have run-ins with the law. Her husband, David Eason, was arrested in 2021 for driving with a revoked license, and in 2020, he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threatening Jenelle and two of her pals. He also made headlines in 2019 for shooting the family dog after it allegedly bit their daughter on the face. The scandal caused Jenelle and David to temporarily lose custody of Kaiser.