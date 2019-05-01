Jenelle Evans Admits She’s Thinking Of Divorcing Husband David Eason After He Killed Her Dog: It’s ‘Rough’

After David Eason shot to death Jenelle Evans’ beloved pup Nugget, she’s now considering divorcing him. The MTV star also is no longer speaking to her husband.

Jenelle Evans has been through a lot of drama with husband David Eason. But him shooting to death her beloved French bulldog Nugget has pushed her into finally considering divorcing the 30-year-old. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the Teen Mom 2 star tells Us Weekly. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.” The 27-year-old went on to give an extensive detailed account of what happened involving Nugget.

On Jenelle’s Instagram account, she posted side by side photos of the couple that underneath read “Jenelle Evans is considering divorce after David Eason kills her dog,” and in the caption she said her statement was in her bio’s link, which directed fans to Us’ exclusive interview with the MTV star. She revealed that “David killed my dog Nugget because he snapped at my 2-year-old, Ensley. He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs. He just took her and shot her in the woods…about two acres away from the house.”

Jenelle says she’s “still shocked and upset” over her pet’s brutal murder. Her four-year-old son Kaiser Griffith and daughter Ensley “were inside and just got done playing” when David shot the pup and it traumatized his daughter Maryssa (by ex-wife Whitney Johnson ), as the 11-year-old “immediately went to her bedroom and didn’t come out all night until the next day.” Apparently Jenelle’s two youngest kids aren’t fully aware of what happened as “Kaiser and Ensley had no idea and [haven’t] said anything about it since,” she adds.

“David and I are not on talking terms,” the MTV star continues. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.” She adds ““[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head.”

Hours earlier on May 1, Jenelle shared a photo of herself holding Nugget to her Instagram and in the heartbreaking post she wrote “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught 😓😪💔.”

David for his part is unapologetic about killing the dog. In his own IG post he wrote that, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s*** at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”