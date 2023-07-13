Delilah Belle Hamlin Rocks Tiny String Bikini While On Cabo Vacay: Photos

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's stunning daughter shared a few sizzling snaps from her Mexico getaway.

July 13, 2023
Delilah Hamlin immortalized her summer vacation to Mexico with a few gorgeous bikini snaps on Thursday, July 13. The stunning daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, 25, took to her Instagram to show off her model good looks and flawless physique in an animal-print two-piece. Lounging on some steps with a set of designer shades, Delilah gave a shout out to the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas with the caption, “plot it @nobuloscabos.”

In one pic, the reality star posed like a pro in her chunky flip flops with a luxury handbag by her side. In another, Delilah jutted her hip out and gave a pouty look, all while looking absolutely sensational in her barely-there swimsuit.

The sassy carousel of snaps comes almost a month after Delilah stole the spotlight in a sheer dress for her 25th birthday party in West Hollywood. Her nude and black sleeveless dress was the talk of the town and she added a black leather jacket just to turn it up a notch.

Delilah Hamlin enjoyed a Cabo getaway in July 2023. (MEGA)

And the birthday bash came after she caused a stir by stepping out on the red carpet with her boyfriend Henry Eikenberry. The much-talked-about couple made their grand entrance at the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York City, NY.

Meanwhile, the sister of Amelia Hamlin has certainly been looking happy and healthy lately, which comes as great news after she revealed she was struggling with chronic health problems at the beginning of the year. Delilah shared a photo of her arm with an IV in it on her Instagram Story in January, and said, “I haven’t really spoken on my health lately, and if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years, I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming.”

While she didn’t disclose the illness, she did give her fans hope by letting them know how far she has come in her treatment and how she can help others. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role,” she said. “I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you.”

