Henry Eikenberry: 5 Things To Know About Delilah Hamlin’s New Boyfriend

Delilah Hamlin is a model and singer known for being the daughter of RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna.

She is currently dating actor Henry Eikenberry.

Henry and Delilah made their red carpet debut on Jun. 1, 2023.

There are many rising stars in Hollywood and actor Henry Eikenberry is one of them. Not only is he dating The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Delilah Hamlin, 24, but he is also an impressive actor. Most recently, he and the blonde bombshell made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York City on Jun. 1, 2023. Amid their budding romance, here are five things to know about Henry!

Henry Eikenberry Is An Actor

As previously mentioned, the Hollywood heartthrob is an actor with a few noteworthy titles to his quickly growing resume. He recently celebrated the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York City alongside his co-stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried on Jun. 1, 2023. More so, his acting resume also includes the upcoming film, Lisa Frankenstein, starring Disney Channel alum Cole Sprouse, per his official IMDb profile. Henry has also dabbled in modeling and has been featured in ads for eyewear brand Warby Parker and YSL.

He Is Dating Model Delilah Hamlin

Delilah and Henry were first spotted packing on the PDA in Mar. 2023, in photos obtained by Page Six. After the “Nothing Lasts Forever” singer wowed at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in a sheer red dress, she met up with Henry at a local bar to cozy up together. More recently, following their red carpet debut on Jun. 1, 2023, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram Story to gush over her man’s latest project, The Crowded Room. “Proud of u @henryeikenberry,” she captioned the adorable snapshot of him leaning in for a kiss from the starlet. The lovebirds were also featured on her Instagram in the fourth slide above.

Delilah & Henry Have Pets Together

Lisa’s daughter has given her followers a few glimpses into her romance with Henry over in recent months, including their cute trips to Petco for their pets. “bigger hamster enclosure on its way*,” she captioned a TikTok video of her and her beau at the pet store on Apr. 30, 2023. While Delilah debated what fish to buy, Henry suggested she opt for the “baby boy” so that they can “watch it grow up.” Fans quickly took to the comments to react to the adorable shopping trip. “i would gladly watch you do nothing all day. pls make a youtube channel soon,” one admirer quipped.

Henry Loves Dogs

If there’s one thing that Henry’s fans can expect to see on his Instagram it’s plenty of furry friends! The rising star often features photos and videos of his dogs accompanying him on many adventures. Most recently, on Nov. 6, 2022, the hunk rode his bike with his dog, Cheeto, in his backpack. He captioned the carousel of photos with the pup’s name and allowed his fans to do all the talking in the comments. “That makes u even hotter,” one fan joked, while a second added, “the dog is so adorable & having fun on his bike ride. So cute!”

He Appeared On ‘Euphoria’

One of Henry’s most notable roles, and likely his breakout role, was on HBO’s Euphoria in 2022. The actor played the role of Derek, alongside Elias Kacavas, who played a young version of Cal. At the time, he took to Instagram to pen a sweet note about his gratitude for being featured on the project, which also stars Zendaya. “Thank you so much for all the love and support. Special thanks to Tina, Ian, Emily and Sean for being such a strong team for me to rely on, Jennifer, Eléonore and everyone from @jv8inc for taking a chance on me,” he captioned the post. “and of course, Sam and the entirety of the cast and crew for providing me with such an incredible opportunity and making me feel welcome every step of the way. Love y’all.” Fans can view a scene of Henry in the show above.