Delilah Hamlin Wears Totally Sheer Nude Dress & Black Underwear For 25th Birthday Party: Photos

Delilah Hamlin turned heads this week, when she celebrated her 25th birthday in a sexy outfit. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin held a party in West Hollywood, CA in honor of her special day this week, and was photographed walking outside the bash’s location in a long sheer nude and black sleeveless dress under a black leather jacket. She also rocked matching black underwear that could be seen under the dress and had some of her long blonde hair pulled back and some down.

The gorgeous gal also accessorized with gold necklaces and earrings, and wore light makeup that brought out her best features. She topped her look off with black strappy heels and flashed smiles to nearby cameras as she walked among pals.

Delilah’s birthday party comes after she made headlines for making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Henry Eikenberry last week. The couple attended the premiere of The Crowded Room in New York City, NY and happily posed for photos. They both wore all black outfits, including a sleeveless long sheer dress with a cutout section in the back for her, and a blazer over a button-down top and pants for him.

When Delilah’s not getting attention for her outfits or dating life, she’s doing so for other parts of her life. She recently took to Instagram to admit that she was battling chronic health issues with a lengthy message that she wrote over a photo of her arm with an IV in it. “I haven’t really spoken on my health lately, and if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years, I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” she wrote.

Although she didn’t reveal what illness or illnesses she was battling, she did open up about coming pretty far despite the difficulties she’s been having and encouraged others to stay positive when they are handling their own issues. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically,” she continued. “I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role. I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you.”