Delilah Hamlin Reveals She’s Battling Chronic Health Issues: ‘It’s Definitely Been Tough’

Delilah Hamlin admitted that she’s been facing chronic health problems on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 24. The reality star, 24, shared a photo of her arm with an IV in it, and said that while she didn’t want to be labeled as “sick,” but she did want to share with her fans that she felt she was strong enough to overcome her issues. “I haven’t really spoken on my health lately, and if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years, I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” she wrote.

While Delilah didn’t disclose what chronic illness she was struggling with is, she did admit that even though it’s been a difficult time, she’s already come so far. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role,” she said. “I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you.”

Besides the update, Delilah, whose mom isReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, also shared a lengthy quote from celebrity Christian preacher Joel Osteen about being able to take whatever life hands you. “When you feel as though the pressure is too much, it’s because you’re stronger than you think. You’ll never discover how strong you really are until you’ve faced pressure that you’ve never faced. It may seem unbearable, but the fact that God allowed it means you can handle it. He didn’t say He’d make a way of escape so you could run from it, but so you can ‘endure it’ God wouldn’t allow you to get in that pressure if He hadn’t designed you to handle it. You will always be able to bear whatever comes your way,” the quote said. She also thanked Dripp IV Therapy for their services.

Delilah has been open about her health struggles in the past. She revealed that she had accidentally overdosed on Xanax in a November 2021 Instagram video. She revealed that she was hospitalized after being “overprescribed” and taking benadryl. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said in the clip. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”