Delilah Hamlin Rocks Black Bikini & Tiny Skirt On Hawaii Vacation

Delilah Belle Hamlin is having a blast on vacation! The reality star and model posted a series of photos of herself enjoying all the Maui has to offer on Tuesday, May 10. She showed off some of her bathing suits as well as plenty of the fun activities she was taking part in while in Hawaii.

The outfit Delilah, 23, wore in most of the pictures was a black bikini top and a colorful, green and blue short skirt. She accessorized with a necklace with a large medal on it and sunglasses, while striking a number of different poses, including with her bright blonde hair flowing in the breeze. Another bikini she wore was a deep blue, and she looked like she had a great time wearing it on a boat ride over the beautiful ocean.

Delilah’s clearing having a blast on her vacation, as she captioned the photo set with: “Fun in the sun on Maui,” which was also on a sign that she snapped a photo of. She posted a few more photos and videos to her Instagram Stories, including a ton of picturesque sunsets.

The Hawaiian vacay came about 4 months after Delilah and her boyfriend of two years Eyal Booker split up in January. A source close to her revealed that things had ended amicably to People. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on,” they said.

With the pair breaking up on good terms, Delilah sparked rumors when she was seen getting dinner with Jack Nicholson’s son Ray back in March. The pair were seen walking out of a restaurant and hopping into Ray’s car together. Even though they seemed to have had a nice night together, there was no sign of the actor’s son in the Hawaii photos.