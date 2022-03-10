See Pics

Delilah Hamlin Spotted Out With Jack Nicholson’s Son Ray, 30, After Eyal Booker Split

Delilah Hamlin
New couple alert? Delilah Hamlin and Ray Nicholson sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving dinner together on March 9.

Two months after Delilah Hamlin’s breakup from Eyal Booker, the 23-year-old was spotted out with Jack Nicholson’s 30-year-old son, Ray Nicholson, on March 9. The two were photographed leaving a dinner in Santa Monica together. They left in the same vehicle, with Ray behind the wheel and Delilah cracking up in the front seat as paparazzi snapped pictures.

Delilah looked gorgeous for her date night, wearing a corset top and low-rise pants, along with a black leather jacket over her shoulders. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and her face was glowing with bronzed makeup. She completed the look with slide on black heels. The night out comes following Delilah’s decision to end her two-year romance with Eyal at the end of 2021. “The relationship simply ran its course,” People reported in January.

Actor Jack Nicholson and his son Ray
Ray Nicholson

While Delilah was happy and glowing on the date night, her possible new romance with Ray comes following a rough 2021 for the starlet. Delilah, whose parents are Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, was hospitalized in October after becoming “dependent on Xanax” and accidentally overdosing. She claimed that a doctor had “overprescribed” her the drug, and explained that she had to spend time at a treatment center in Arizona to “come down” from it. Additionally, Delilah has been open about her mental health struggles.

Meanwhile, 2021 was an incredible year for Ray, who scored his first major acting role in the Amazon Prime series, Panic, which premiered during the summer. He also had a role in the Oscar-nominated movie, Licorice Pizza. Ray is Jack Nicholson’s youngest child, who he shares with Rebecca Broussard. Jack and Rebecca got together while he was in a relationship with Anjelica HustonThey had a daughter, Lorraine, before Ray, as well. Jack and Rebecca broke up in 1994, and now, his son is clearly following in his acting footsteps! Lorraine has done acting, as well, although she hasn’t had a role since 2016.