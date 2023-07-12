Emmy Snubs 2023: Elizabeth Olsen, Emma D’Arcy & More Shut Out

We all have our favorite television performances that we think are going to score nominations from the Television Academy. And every year, a worthy contender doesn’t get the nod. The 2023 Emmy nominations were no different. There were a number of surprising Emmys snubs.

So, who got the shaft this year? HollywoodLife is breaking down all the major Emmys snubs of 2023 now that the nominations have arrived.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen seemed like a lock for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination. The WandaVision actress completely transformed into Candy Montgomery for the Max series Love & Death. Her performance was praised by critics and fans alike, so her snub is one of the most shocking surprises.

Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith & Paddy Considine

House of the Dragon was one of the biggest shows of 2022, and the HBO series scored the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Drama. Emma D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, effortlessly took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen halfway through the first season, and her subtle and quietly powerful performance anchored the back half of the season. Matt Smith chewed up the scene as the devious and mischievous Daemon Targaryen, but his softer moments as the Rogue Prince showed Matt’s tremendous range.

Paddy Considine rallied in his final minutes as King Viserys with an unforgettable speech to his family that many believed would score him a nod. All of the House of the Dragon actors were shut out of nominations. Emma and Matt will be back with a vengeance in House of the Dragon season 2, which will feature their juiciest material yet.

Sophie Nélisse

Sophie Nélisse gave the most astounding performance in Yellowjackets season 2 as young Shauna. There is absolutely no question about it. Her snub is egregious. Sophie dove right into young Shauna’s trauma in the aftermath of Jackie’s death and the gut-wrenching death of her child in the wilderness. Sophie captured all of Shauna’s rage, fear, and devastation throughout the season. It was a performance for the ages that was sadly ignored.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren stole the show as the formidable Cara Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923. In the weeks leading up to the nominations, the Oscar winner seemed like a sure thing. Unfortunately, she was shafted by the Television Academy.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford showed his incredible range with 2 very different television performances. He traveled back to the early 1920s to play Jacob Dutton in the dramatic Yellowstone prequel 1923 and then sloughed off all that dramatic weight for his comedic turn in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. Neither performance was recognized by the Emmys this year.

India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest captured our hearts as Queen Charlotte and King George III in Netflix’s mega-hit Queen Charlotte. The series quickly became one of the streaming service’s most popular television series of all time, and that’s a testament to the performances of its two leads. India completely embodied the mighty royal as Queen Charlotte sought to cement her place in the palace. Corey had an astonishing breakout performance as King George dealt with his mental illness in the shadows.

Lisa Ann Walter

What does Lisa Ann Walter have to do to get a nomination for Abbott Elementary? The Parent Trap alum was once again shut out of a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Abbott Elementary is truly an ensemble effort, and it’s a crime that the entire main cast isn’t being praised equally for their work.

Chris Perfetti

Following Lisa Ann’s snub was Chris Perfetti also not getting nominated for his truly hilarious work in the hit ABC comedy series. Chris had his best material yet in season 2. Chris shines as the awkward, quirky, and neurotic Jacob Hill in every episode. Give Chris the nomination he deserves!

Haley Lu Richardson

Every one of Haley Lu Richardson’s main White Lotus cast members scored acting nominations year, save for Haley Lu and Adam DiMarco’s Albie. Haley Lu really leaned into the comedic aspects of The White Lotus and played one of the most talked-about characters of 2022. No one captured the internet conversation during The White Lotus’ run quite like Portia. Haley Lu should have been acknowledged for that with a nomination.

Sam Claflin

Both of Billy Dunne’s loves — Riley Keough and Camila Morrone — scored nominations this year for Daisy Jones & The Six, but Sam Claflin was left out in the cold. Riley and Camilla’s performances were absolutely worthy of nominations, but so was Sam. Throughout the season, his notable performance teetered on the fine line between restraint and full-blown disarray as Billy tried to stay clean and battled his feelings for the enigmatic Daisy Jones. His chemistry with Riley and Camila helped elevate all of their performances. Given what he put into playing Billy Dunne — learning to sing and play guitar! — it’s a shame he was snubbed.

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton had the tough task of following Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 5, but she took on the role with ease. She effortlessly settled into the role of the monarch as she embarked on the 1990s and several turbulent years for the royal family. Imelda should have absolutely been recognized for her nuanced performance in season 5.