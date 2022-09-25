Emma D’Arcy: 5 Things To Know About The Adult Rhaenyra Targaryen In ‘House Of The Dragon’

Emma D’Arcy is about to be a household name. The 30-year-old actor, who uses they/them pronouns, will now be playing the role of Rhaenrya Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra’s journey to the Iron Throne is about to get very bumpy, and Emma is about to blow us away with their performance.

So, who is Emma D’Arcy? House of the Dragon has become one of the most popular shows on TV, so this is truly Emma’s breakout moment. Here are 5 key things to know about Emma.

1. Emma plays adult Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

Emma begins playing adult Rhaenyra Targaryen in episode 6 of House of the Dragon. Emma will continue playing the fan-favorite character for the duration of the series. The show jumps forward 10 years, so fans must bid farewell to Milly Alcock’s younger version of Rhaenyra. Emma joins Olivia Cooke, who is playing the adult Alicent Hightower.

2. Emma is non-binary.

Emma opened up about their non-binary identity while discussing Rhaenrya’s challenges as a woman in House of the Dragon. “Rhaenyra has an ongoing battle with what it means to be a woman and is a fundamental outsider,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s terrified of getting locked into motherhood and is aware of how her position would be different if she were male. I’m a nonbinary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here. She can’t attend court in a way that comes easily to other people.”

3. Emma is from London.

Emma grew up in the London area. They attended the Ruskin School of Art, which is an art school at the University of Oxford. They also serve as the joint artistic director at the Forward Arena Theatre Company in London.

4. Emma’s first onscreen role was in 2015.

Emma appeared in the short film United Strong Alone in 2015. Their recent projects before House of the Dragon include the film Mothering Sunday and roles in the TV shows Hanna and Truth Seekers.

5. Emma auditioned for Rhaenyra during the pandemic.

Emma told EW that they sent in a “very speedy audition tape” in the middle of the pandemic for House of the Dragon. They recorded themselves on an iPhone that was propped up against a bag of chips. They auditioned for 3 months. In an HBO interview, Emma revealed that they had been told the part was likely not going to go their way just before they won the role.