Candy Montgomery: 5 Things To Know About The Accused Murderer At The Center Of ‘Love & Death’

Candy allegedly changed her name after the trial.

Love & Death is the latest series to tackle the truly shocking story of what happened between Betty Gore and Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy in the HBO Max series, premiering on April 27. Over the course of this limited series, you’re going to find yourself riveted by the real-life story.

So, who is Candy Montgomery? Where is she now? Here’s what you need to know about the case involving Candy, what came before it, and more.

1. Candy was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore.

On June 13, 1980, Betty Gore was found dead in her Texas home. She died after being struck by an axe 41 times. Police soon focused their attention on Candy Montgomery, a family friend. There has been debate over what exactly happened in that house to lead to Betty’s death, but Candy would later claim she acted in self-defense after Betty tried to attack her first. After the killing, Candy cleaned herself up and went about her day.

2. Candy had an affair with Betty’s husband.

A year before Betty’s death, Candy had begun an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. Candy and Allan would meet up regularly at the Como Motel in Richardson, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News. The affair came to an end, but Betty would confront Candy about it on that infamous day in 1980. Allan was away on business that day, and when he couldn’t get a hold of Betty, three men entered the house and found Betty’s body.

3. Candy was found not guilty.

Candy was put on trial for Betty’s murder and pleaded not guilty. The Dallas Morning News reported that Candy’s defense attorney brought in Houston psychiatrist, Dr. Fred Fason, to testify that Candy had a “dissociative reaction,” which would explain why Candy hit Betty with an axe 41 times. Candy was acquitted of murder charges on October 29, 1980.

4. Candy’s whereabouts today are unclear.

After the trial, Candy and Pat moved to Georgia, but they eventually got divorced, according to Distractify. She allegedly changed her name to Candace Wheeler — Wheeler being her maiden name — and works as a therapy provider, Daily Mail reported.

5. Candy has two kids.

Candy had two kids with Pat Montgomery: a son and a daughter. Candy’s children are extremely private and not much is known about them today.