Eva Longoria Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Black Bikini With Son Santiago, 4, In Spain: Photos

Eva looked sensational in her bikini top and short shorts as she hiked up a mountain with her adorable son and handsome husband.

July 8, 2023
Eva Longoria was spotted on a family outing in the stunning mountains of Marbella, Spain on Friday, July 8. The gorgeous Desperate Housewives alum, 44, was joined by her handsome husband José Baston and their 4-year-old son Santiago. Rocking a daring ensemble of a black bikini top and daisy dukes, Eva was all smiles as the family hiked up the rugged terrain.

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago in Spain in July 2023. (BACKGRID)

The mother of one swept her trademark raven tresses up in a loose bun for the adventure, as she added a set of white sneakers and a hoodie wrapped around her waist for the casual look. Meanwhile, her adorable boy wore the cutest dinosaur tank top as he held hands with his doting mom.

Eva, who welcomed Santiago with José in June 2018, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the time about getting back into shape after the pregnancy. “I’m eating air and working my ass off!” she joked at the The Global Gift Foundation USA’s Empowerment Luncheon. “I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit again.”

However, she insisted that she didn’t put too much pressure on herself to try and work off the pregnancy weight right away. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she explained. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

Eva Longoria and son Santiago. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Eva recently said she was ready to revisit her Desperate Housewives character of Gabby Solis. “I would be the first to sign up for a reboot. I miss Gabby so much! I miss being Gabby Solis,” she gushed to Mario Lopez during an interview for Access. Unfortunately, Eva ] said she knows for a fact that the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, would not be up for it.

“Marc wouldn’t do it, our creator. I’ve talked to him several times,” Eva revealed. “He feels like there’s no, ‘Why now?’ Like, for the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it,” she explained. “He wants to know, like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?'”

