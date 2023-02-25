Eva Longoria’s Kids: Meet Her Only Son Santiago, Plus Her 3 Older Stepchildren

Eva Longoria is an actress known for starring on the hit TV show Desperate Housewives and more.

She has one child and three stepchildren.

The starlet is married to businessman José Bastón.

Her latest TV show, Searching for Mexico, is set to premiere on CNN on March 26, 2023.

Although many might know her as Gabrielle Solis from Desperate Housewives, actress Eva Longoria, 47, is a multi-talented powerhouse. Not only has she starred in hit TV shows and movies like Unplugging, Over Her Dead Body, and more, but she is also set to star in a new TV series, Searching for Mexico, on CNN come March 26, 2023. Whenever the Casa Del Sol Tequila founder is not busy working on the set of her projects, she is often spotted spending time with her adorable son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, 4, and her husband, José Bastón, 54. Learn more about her son and three step kids below!

Eva’s Son, Santiago Enrique Bastón

Eva and Jose welcomed their first child together in 2018, about two years after they got married. At the time of Santiago’s birth, the Texas native was 43 year old, nearly the same age that her former co-star, Marcia Cross was when she welcomed her twins at 44. At the time of her little one’s arrival, Eva was so elated with the news and gushed about it to HOLA! magazine. “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” she and Jose said in a joint statement at the time.

These days, the proud momma bear’s Instagram is flooded with photos of her and her son, proving she is the ultimate boy mom. Most recently, she shared an adorable video of her and the four-year-old toddler out and about while on vacation in Spain on Feb. 3, 2023. “Grateful for all the stolen moments we had in Spain,” she captioned the post, along with a heart emoji. Prior to that, the momma’s boy and Eva rocked matching PJ sets on Dec. 26, 2022, which she also shared via Instagram. “Cozy and twinning,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Her Three Stepchildren

When Eva married Jose, she also gained three stepchildren, which he welcomed with his ex-wife and actress Natalia Esperón, 48. Although the step kids are not featured on Eva’s Instagram recently, they are often shared on Natalia’s account. Jose and his ex’s adult children include: Natalia Baston, 27, and Mariana and Jose Antonio, 19. Prior to Eva and the businessman’s nuptials, she spoke candidly about welcoming his kids into her life during an interview with PEOPLE, via The Daily Mail. “They’ve been such a gift in my life,” she gushed at the time.

At the time, Eva wasn’t sure about welcoming a child of her own. “I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby. We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake,” she added in 2015. Jose’s kids, Mariana and Jose Antonio, were originally triplets, however, their brother (also named Sebastian) sadly died a few days after his birth in 2003. Natalia often gushes about her children via Instagram, as she did on Nov. 17, 2022. “Happy birthday to Machi and Jose!!!! 19 years!!! I love them with all my My handsome birthday boys,” she captioned the adorable snapshot, originally in Spanish (see photo above).

What’s She’s Said About Motherhood

The Without Men star has not been shy about discussing motherhood since she gave birth 2018. Four years after welcoming Santi, Eva told Parents magazine about how she planned to be a mom. “I aim to be a good mom to Santi, but as far as having opinions and really planting my flag in the ground and saying, ‘This is the system I use and everybody should use it,’ I’m definitely not doing that,” she said at the time. The philanthropist and activist beauty also clarified that she will raise her son to value feminism. “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” she added. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”