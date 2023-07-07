Ne-Yo Poses With All 7 Kids In Rare Family Photos

Ne-Yo appears to be catching up to serial dad Nick Cannon! The “Closer” singer, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, July 7, to show off his brood in a collection of pics. Notably, in the seventh and eighth photos, he shared rare moments with all seven children, gathered on a leather couch and wearing matching blue jeans and white tee shirt outfits. His eldest kids, daughter Madilyn Grace Smith (12) and son Mason Evan Smith (11) with ex fiancee Monyetta Shaw, were seen on opposite ends of the couch.

His three kids Isabella Rose, 1, Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, with ex-wife Crystal Renay were also seen cuddling up with Ne-Yo, as were Braiden, born in 2021, and Brixton, born in 2022. The final two, he claims he welcomed with ex-girlfriend, influencer Sade. He also shared various photos in the carousel of him spending time with his children at home while wearing all-white.

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else,” he captioned the post. “Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason. I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything. The best thing I’ve ever done🥰”

The “Miss Independent” singer completed the post with several enthusiastic statements. “I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT…AND THE NEXT!” he exclaimed.

Many of the singer’s 3.9 million followers on the platform were stunned by the sight of all the children together. Some joked that between the romantic relationships and the children, he seems to be catching up with Wild ‘N Out star and father of 12 Nick Cannon. “He got 7 kids Lord what he was hiding them? 🤣🤣🤣close to nick Cannon,” wrote a follower. “That’s a whole lotta kids… but glad you staying 10 toes down for them babies,” remarked another.

“I didn’t realize Neyo had that many children. He trying to catch up with Eddie Murphy & Nick Cannon with Diddy creeping up as well….” quipped a third.

Others had nothing but kind words for Neyo’s growing family of beautiful kids. “And they LOVE their daddy!! Can’t nobody tell them nothin bout you. You’re everything to them!!” gushed a fan.