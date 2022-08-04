Ne-Yo’s Wife Files For Divorce & Claims He Had A Baby With Another Woman

Ne-Yo's wife is officially done! Crystal Renay filed for divorce after alleging he had an affair, and a child, with another woman.

August 4, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay
Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay. Ne-Yo, left, and Crystal Renay arrive at the Latin American Music Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 2019 Latin American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2019
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Latin American Music Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2019
Loraine Smith, Mason Smith, Ne-Yo, Shaffer Smith, Madilyn Smith, Crystal Renay and Roman Smith 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Just days after Ne-Yo reacted to cheating allegations from his wife Crystal Renay, 31, HollywoodLife can confirm she filed for divorce on Monday, August 1. The couple, who were married back in February of 2016, are reportedly on the outs following Crystal’s claims that the singer, 42, fathered a bay with another woman. Per TMZ, Crystal filed the papers stating that the union is, “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” Additional details state that they separated on July 22, 2022, with Crystal caring for their children, Isabella Rose, 1, Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, since they went their separate ways. The former Crystal Smith is reportedly asking for primary physical custody, with joint legal custody. She is also requesting both child support and alimony.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay appear at Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Renay the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. (Shutterstock)

The model first leveled cheating allegations against Ne-Yo via a since-deleted Instagram post on July 30. The singer responded via Twitter the following day, July 31, with his own statement. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimere Smith) began dating the stunning model in 2015 and married her in 2016. They famously renewed their vows back in April with a lavish Las Vegas celebration. But Crystal’s filing still doesn’t come as a complete surprise — over two years ago, the songwriter announced that they were separating via the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” he said in February 2020. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo and family
Ne-Yo and his family arrive at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 30, 2019. (Shutterstock)

Ne-Yo shares two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, son Mason and daughter Madilyn, in addition to his three kids with Crystal. It’s worth noting that he previously dated Jessica White, who gave birth to her first child Chimera, a son, in 2005. Ne-Yo raised the baby as his own for a time, before discovering via paternity test in 2012 that he wasn’t the biological father, per Page Six.

