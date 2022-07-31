Ne-Yo Reacts To Wife Crystal Renay’s Cheating Allegations: ‘Will Work Through Our Challenges’

Ne-Yo reacted to the cheating allegations made by his wife Crystal Renay. After his partner of eight years claimed the singer was unfaithful via a lengthy Instagram message on Saturday, July 30, he took to Twitter the next day to address the post. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo wrote, referring to the three children he shares with Crystal: Isabella Rose, 1, Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

After originally tying the know in 2016, the couple renewed their vows in April with an elaborate ceremony in Las Vegas. At the time, they shared a slew of snaps and clips from the gorgeous nuptials, with one captioned by the Grammy winner, “💍Again…🤴🏿👸🏽.”

Shortly afterwards, Ne-Yo dished on how he and Crystal were going from strength to strength in their renewed relationship. “I can honestly say we’re better now than we were before it happened,” he said on the People Today podcast. “We’ve learned to genuinely listen to each other, we’ve learned to slow down in a moment and really figure out whether or not the emotion that we’re trying to jump to is the emotion that should be placed in that situation,” he added. “These are things that require effort every single day. It’s not easy.”

The couple had been struggling before the vow renewal, with Ne-Yo announcing their separation just two years earlier. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” he said on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast in February 2020. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo — whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith — also shares two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw: son Mason and daughter Madilyn.