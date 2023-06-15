Ne-Yo & Ex Crystal Renay Reunite At Restaurant Opening 5 Months After Finalizing Divorce: Watch

Ne-Yo, 43, reunited with his ex-wife Crystal Renay, 37, almost five months after they finalized their divorce. The exes were spotted together at the opening of one of their restaurants, in a video shared by The Shade Room on June 14. In the video, Ne-Yo was all smiles as he took pictures with his ex-wife and the mother of three of his children. But Crystal — who accused Ne-Yo of cheating before she filed for divorce in the summer of 2022 — didn’t seem so thrilled to reunite with her former spouse.

Ne-Yo and Crystal were married for eight years, before Crystal claimed that the “Closer” singer was unfaithful to her in July 2022. 8 years of lies and deception. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” Crystal wrote in her now-deleted Instagram message. Ne-Yo responded to his then-wife’s accusations and didn’t deny cheating on her. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo wrote on Twitter at the time. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Days after Ne-Yo responded to the cheating claims, Crystal filed for divorce from the Grammy Award winner, on August 1, 2022. In her divorce filing, Crystal claimed that Ne-Yo fathered a baby with another woman. She said their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation,” according to TMZ. Crystal asked for primary physical custody, and joint legal custody, of her and Ne-Yo’s kids, Isabella Rose, 2, Roman Alexander-Raj, 5, and Shaffer Chimere Jr, 7.

Ne-Yo and Crystal finalized their divorce on January 26, 2023. They agreed to joint custody of their three kids, according to PEOPLE, who also reported that Crystal gets $12,000 a month in child support, and $5,000 per month in alimony for three years, while Ne-Yo has to pay school fees. Crystal also reportedly got a $1.6 million lump sum in the division of their real estate properties and $20,000 to cover moving costs.

It wasn’t shocking that Ne-Yo and Crystal’s divorce was so messy, considering the pair announced their separation in 2020. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo said on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast in February 2020. However, Ne-Yo and Crystal reconciled, and they even renewed their vows in April of 2022, shortly before the cheating allegations and divorce played out.